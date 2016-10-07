Home » General » ADOT installed LED lighting in US 60 Queen Creek Tunnel

Sedona AZ (October 7, 2016) – The Queen Creek Tunnel on US 60 east of Superior has a light-emitting diode (LED) lighting system, making it Arizona’s first tunnel to have this innovative and energy-saving technology.

To clean the tunnel’s walls and ceilings after this installation, AZ US 60 in the area will be closed in both directions for six hours every night beginning the evening of Monday, October 10, and ending early Friday, October 14. The closures, which are scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 a.m., will be in effect between Superior at milepost 226 and Oak Flat at milepost 231.

The closure points allow commercial trucks to turn around and will avoid stopping traffic on the steep grade closer to the tunnel.

An alternate route connecting with US 60 in Superior and Globe is along State Route 77 and State Route 177. Motorists headed to the White Mountains region, including Show Low and Springerville, may want to consider taking State Route 87 and State Route 260 through Payson.

The LED lighting system improved visibility in the tunnel, which was built in 1952, by using an adaptive control system that adjusts the lighting level based upon ambient light and weather conditions outside. It also saved money on electricity and reduced the need for maintenance.

ADOT secured a $1 million federal grant in 2014 to help fund the project.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but it's possible that unscheduled closures or restrictions might occur because of weather or other factors. For the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information Site at az511.gov