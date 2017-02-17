Home » Business » ADOT I-10 traffic interchange project continues

Sedona AZ (February 17, 2017) – Drivers on Arizona Interstate 10 near Ina Road will need to be alert for lane restrictions and a few changes now that a 25-month Arizona Department of Transportation project to rebuild the Ina Road traffic interchange has begun.

Westbound I-10 will be restricted to one lane between Sunset and Cortaro roads beginning at 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, as crews prepare to shift traffic to the westbound frontage road. That change, set to be in place by 5:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, will remain in place for about 12 months.

On Sunday, February 19, eastbound I-10 will be restricted to a single lane beginning at 9:00 p.m. By 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20, eastbound traffic will be moved to the westbound I-10 lanes. That change also will remain in effect for about 12 months.

Although the Ina Road interchange will remain closed until early 2019, access to businesses on both sides of the freeway is open.

Drivers heading to Orange Grove Road from westbound AZ I-10 should exit at Sunset Road and follow the frontage road to Orange Grove. That change will be in place throughout the project, which is scheduled to end in early 2019. All other ramps at Orange Grove remain open.

Some other important notes for drivers:

Watch for new stop signs on east- and westbound I-10 frontage roads at Sunset Road.

The eastbound I-10 frontage road can be accessed from Ina Road via a new access road west of I-10.

The eastbound I-10 frontage road between Gillette Road and Starcommerce Way is a two-way roadway. All eastbound frontage road traffic must turn right at Starcommerce Way.

Ina Road is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-10 and Silverbell Road. Traffic has been shifted to the north side of the road until this fall.

Massingale Road is closed at the westbound I-10 frontage road through late 2018 while the frontage road is reconstructed. Drivers should use Camino de Oeste instead.

The project also includes reconstruction of the Ina Road bridges over the Santa Cruz River. This work has closed the Pima County Loop Trail south of Ina Road at Ted Walker Road and north of Ina Road at the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park for approximately two years. Once the bridge project is completed, there will be Loop Trail underpasses on each side of the Santa Cruz River, new bike lanes and sidewalks along Ina Road and ramps to Ina Road that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The reconstruction project includes widening I-10 to accommodate an additional lane in each direction and widening Ina Road from Silverbell Road to Camino de la Cruz to improve traffic flow in the area.

To learn more about this project and sign up for updates, visit azdot.gov/InaTI.