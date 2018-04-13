Home » Business » ADOT I-10 Overnight Lane Restrictions

Sedona AZ (April 13, 2018) – An Interstate 10 pavement improvement project between State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) and the Gila River bridge south of Chandler will require overnight lane restrictions in both directions next week, April 16-19, 2018, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if possible while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound and westbound AZ Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in each direction in areas between AZ SR 587 (milepost 176.5) and the Gila River bridge (milepost 173) from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Monday through Thursday nights (April 16-19).

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Realtime highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT and follow SedonaEye.com.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.