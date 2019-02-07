Home » Business » ADOT crews working on new South Mountain Freeway interchange

Sedona AZ (February 7, 2019) – Motorists traveling from the West Valley toward downtown Phoenix this weekend should allow extra travel time and plan ahead to avoid a closure of eastbound Arizona Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) between 67th and 51st Avenues due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, in west Phoenix.

To avoid delays on eastbound I-10, motorists should consider alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17, or exiting I-10 sooner and taking local streets to re-enter past the closure point.

The closure will allow crews to pour concrete and set a 90-foot-long steel falsework beam above I-10 to support an HOV flyover bridge, along with other bridge-related work on the South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Eastbound I-10 traffic can exit at 67th Avenue and detour either to McDowell Road or Van Buren Street before re-entering the freeway at 51st Avenue; however, heavy delays are likely.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd, 79th and 75th avenues will be closed to help reduce traffic backups, as well as the eastbound I-10 access road between 67th and 51st avenues. In addition, 59th Avenue will be closed in both directions at the I-10 overpass.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open as early as late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions will occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule.

To stay up-to-date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511 and follow SedonaEye.com.

For more information on the South Mountain Freeway, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.