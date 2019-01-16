Home » Business » ADOT Crews completing Loop 202 interchange

Sedona AZ (January 16, 2019) – As the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange with Arizona Interstate 10 emerges in west Phoenix, construction of the remaining ramps will require several weekend and overnight closures of I-10 during the first half of 2019, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

While there have been many weekend and overnight traffic restrictions on I-10 since major construction began on the South Mountain Freeway in 2017, the frequency of closures will pick up over the next several months as Connect 202 Partners, the developer of the 22-mile freeway, moves toward completion of the state’s largest single highway project ever.

The first such closure of 2019 is scheduled for this weekend, when eastbound I-10 will be closed between 67th and 43rd avenues from 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 18, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, January 21.

During these closures, crews will complete flyover ramps for HOV lanes and the connection between westbound I-10 and southbound Loop 202. Because portions of these structures span the width of I-10, construction can’t occur with traffic underneath.

ADOT has already made significant progress on the interchange that will eventually allow motorists to seamlessly connect between I-10 in the West Valley and a South Mountain Freeway providing a gateway to the East Valley.

In 2018, crews completed construction of I-10 access roads that run parallel to I-10 between 51st and 67th avenues in both directions and maintain access to 59th Avenue. Last fall, crews poured the concrete deck for a 1,565-foot flyover ramp, the longest of five ramps for the interchange, that will link the South Mountain Freeway with westbound I-10.

During any I-10 closure, motorists should consider alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17 or exiting I-10 sooner and taking local streets before re-entering the freeway beyond the closure points.

The South Mountain Freeway will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving. Also follow the SedonaEye.com for periodic updates.