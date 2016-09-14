Home » General » ADOT Completes Navajo Nation US 89 Improvements

Sedona AZ (September 14, 2016) – US 89 through the Navajo Nation community of Cameron has a wider roadway, two new bridges over the Little Colorado River, a modern roundabout at the junction with State Route 64, and underpasses for people and livestock thanks to a recently completed Arizona Department of Transportation project.

“Traffic safety and mobility are ADOT’s top priorities,” said Audra Merrick, district engineer for ADOT North Central District. “In addition to keeping motorists safer with a wider highway and new lighting, the people of Cameron have better mobility with new sidewalks and underpasses that provide connection on both sides of US 89.”

The $36.7 million project began in March 2014.

The four-mile, four-lane stretch of US 89 in Cameron, about 50 miles north of Flagstaff, features a raised median to enhance safety as well as four underpasses.

An older truss bridge at the Little Colorado River has also been replaced by separate bridges for northbound and southbound traffic. The new bridges meet all current state and federal standards, and can carry more traffic.

A modern roundabout built to accommodate large vehicles provides an interchange for those using SR 64 to or from the eastern entrance to Grand Canyon National Park or taking US 89 as the gateway to or from the Page/Lake Powell region, Arizona Strip, southern Utah, Four Corners area and other points of interest.