ADOT Closes I-10 Overnight This Week

Sedona AZ (March 19, 2017) – Sections of AZ Interstate 10 west of downtown Phoenix will be closed during overnight hours beginning Monday, March 20, and ending early Friday, March 24, for installation of new traffic-flow sensors. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following I-10 closures are in place:

· Eastbound I-10 closed at 35th Avenue from 9 p.m. Monday, March 20, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st and 43rd avenues also closed. DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter eastbound I-10 at 35th Avenue.

· Westbound I-10 closed at 35th Avenue from 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue and I-17 connections to westbound I-10 also closed. DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter westbound I-10 at 35th Avenue.

· Eastbound I-10 closed at 83rd Avenue from 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 23, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 99th and 91st avenues and eastbound I-10 connection from Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) also closed. DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter eastbound I-10 at 83rd Avenue.

· Eastbound I-10 closed at 27th Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 35th avenues also closed; the suggested DETOUR: Exit ahead of closure and use either McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to enter eastbound I-10 at 19th Avenue.

Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on the ADOT Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.