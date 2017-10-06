Home » Business » ADOT Closes I-10 Loop 303 Ramps

Sedona AZ (October 6, 2017) – ADOT advises the traveling public that several ramps at Interstate 10/Loop 303 interchange will be closed this weekend.

Traffic will use local routes until work on the new ramps is completed.

While work on the soon-to-be-opened new ramp connections at the Interstate 10/Loop 303 interchange in Goodyear continues this weekend, several existing ramps will be closed to traffic. Drivers can use alternate routes while the following ramp closures are in place:

East and west bound Interstate 10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 will be closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday (October 9) for lane-striping work at freeway-to-freeway interchange.

DETOUR: I-10 drivers can access northbound Loop 303 by exiting eastbound at Citrus Road or westbound at Sarival Avenue and using McDowell Road to northbound Cotton Lane; enter northbound Loop 303 via the on-ramp at Thomas Road.

The southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday (October 7) for lane-striping work at freeway-to-freeway interchange.

DETOUR: Southbound Loop 303 drivers can access westbound I-10 by exiting at Thomas Road and using southbound Cotton Lane and westbound McDowell Road to southbound Perryville Road.

NOTE: Eastbound I-10 will narrow to one lane overnight near Citrus Road from 10:00 p.m. Saturday until 3:00 a.m. Sunday (October 8) for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 right lane will also be closed near Perryville Road at times over the weekend.

Please use caution in work zone and watch for highway workers and equipment.

ADOT’s $64 million project to build the second phase or “south half” of the I-10/Loop 303 interchange is scheduled to open soon.

ADOT will provide updates as crews open the new freeway-to-freeway ramps, as well as the extension of Loop 303 south from Thomas Road to Van Buren Street.

Remember winter is coming. Be prepared for snow and ice on highways by visiting www.azdot.gov/KnowSnow.