Home » Business » ADOT Alert: AZ Loop 303 Closing Saturday

Sedona AZ (September 19, 2018) – A long stretch of Loop 303 in the West Valley will be closed on Saturday, September 22, for a pavement-improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews will apply an oil based seal coat treatment to refresh the existing rubberized asphalt pavement on 15 miles of Loop 303 between Interstate 10 and Happy Valley Parkway. Drivers should plan ahead and consider alternate routes, including Loop 101, while the following restrictions are in place:

Loop 303 closed between Interstate 10 and Happy Valley Parkway from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 22). Both Arizona I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 in Goodyear will be closed.

Crews will reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the pavement improvement work progresses on Saturday.

Local alternate routes include:

Northbound traffic should consider using Sarival Avenue between AZ I-10 and Greenway Road, as well as eastbound Greenway Road, westbound Grand Avenue (US 60), eastbound Bell Road to northbound 99th Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Southbound traffic should consider using westbound Bell Road to southbound Cotton Lane.

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 is another regional detour route.

Parts of other Phoenix area freeways, including State Route 51, Loop 101 between I-10 and Thunderbird Road and I-10 west of Loop 101, have received the oil-based treatment to extend the life of their pavement.