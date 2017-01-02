Home » Business » ADOT Advises I-10 Restrictions

Sedona AZ (January 2, 2017) – Work to resurface the AZ Interstate 10 interchange at Riggs Road will require freeway ramp closures and other restrictions on the weekend of Jan. 7-8, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Restrictions at the I-10/Riggs Road interchange will be in place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8, 2017. AZ I-10 will not be restricted and Riggs Road will remain open to traffic. However, a pilot vehicle and flag crews will be used to guide traffic on Riggs Road through the area one direction at a time. Heavy delays can be expected at times and drivers should consider alternate routes, including Queen Creek Road (SR 347).

The following ramps will be closed while the weekend pavement-improvement work is taking place:

· Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Riggs Road closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

· Eastbound I-10 off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at Riggs Road closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

Please plan ahead and use ramps at other interchanges, including Queen Creek Road and Casa Blanca Road, as needed to access alternate routes that allow motorists to avoid the restrictions at the I-10/Riggs Road interchange.

State highway conditions and restrictions can be found on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov or by calling 511.