ADOR Launches New and Improved Website

Sedona AZ (May 20, 2018) – The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved website. This launch is part of our agency’s initiative to serve taxpayers through enhanced customer service, continuous improvement and innovation.

The new website offers a more aesthetically pleasing and modern platform with user-friendly search functionality. Where our old website highlighted information by agency division, the new website offers information according to tax type; individual or business.

Whether taxpayers use a desktop computer, smart phone, or a tablet to download forms or check the status of a refund, our new website is designed to function at the speed of business.

Taxpayers are encouraged to go to the improved website at www.azdor.gov and explore the changes. The Department of Revenue also suggests taking a few moments to fill out a short online survey for feedback. The survey can be found on the home page.