Accident Claims Life of Two Year Old Child

Sedona AZ (November 3, 2018) – On November 3, at 11:19 in the morning, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle accident involving a 2-year-old boy.

CCSO deputies responded to a residence in the Valle area, approximately 25 miles north of Williams, Arizona.

The child had been hit by a pickup truck that the father explained belonged to his neighbor. In seeking emergency help, the father of the boy brought the injured child to the house of a Department of Public Safety trooper who lived nearby. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and transported the child to the Valle Airport where they met Guardian medics and Guardian Air. The child was pronounced dead at the airport by medics on scene.

Initial information indicates that a neighbor had been helping the family haul water. The child appeared to have been hit when the pickup truck was being backed up to connect to the water trailer.

The child was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the incident is still under investigation.

Other agencies that assisted in response to this incident include Guardian Medical Transport and Guardian Air, Lifeline Air, Tusayan Fire Department and the High Country Fire Department.