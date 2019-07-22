Home » Business » A Warm and Sultry First Saturday Art Walk in Jerome

Sedona AZ – A warm and sultry night filled with art, music, and gallery hopping is in store on August 3, 2019, for First Saturday Art Walk in Jerome.

Visit the many galleries and studios throughout this charming Arizona mountain town from 5:00-8:00 in the evening. A free shuttle runs during the Walk, from Anderson Mandette at The Old Jerome High School up to Main Street and Nellie Bly, the largest Kaleidoscope Gallery in the U.S., and Made in Jerome Pottery at the top. The Spirit Room hosts music later in the night with The Johnny Lingo Trio starting at 9:00 p.m. while all the great Jerome restaurants will be open for dinner.

Firefly will be presenting the work of Houston Llew. Houston Llew’s Spiritile collectibles are created with molten glass on copper. Designed for free-standing or wall display, enhanced with words of wisdom from around the world, these unique works made wonderful gifts to honor special moments. Stop by for a strawberry champagne toast on a warm summer night.

“Nature Rocks!” is the theme of the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery’s newest featured artist show, opening on the third of August. Janet Farwell, mosaic artist, and Sarah Harms, metal/ceramic/fiber artist, have joined forces to exhibit new works inspired by nature.

Harms is celebrating her fifth featured show at the Co-op. “I use the shows to really push my boundaries and come up with something new each time. I am blending therapeutic grade essential oils with soy wax, then pouring the mix into hand-thrown vessels. When the candle is finished burning, you have a nice little pot!”

Farwell, whose work normally reflects her love of children, will have lots of new mosaics of flowers, birds, and animals in the show, many of which are suitable for hanging outside. From functional mosaics to wall art, she will be offering a variety of sizes as well, so even “road tripping motorcyclists” can go home with a memento of their trip.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 Main Street, is comprised of 37 member-artists who work in a wide variety of media. To become a member, stop by the gallery or download an application form their website. The public is invited to attend the artists reception from 5-8 p.m. at the Cooperative Gallery during the Art Walk. Refreshments will be served and demonstrations given by the artists.

For more information about the First Saturday Jerome Art Walks, visit www.JeromeArtWalk.com.