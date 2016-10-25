Home » Featured » A Confluence of Color at Sedona Arts Center

Sedona AZ (October 22, 2016) – Sedona Arts Center’s fine art gallery continues to showcase the most diverse and interesting local art around, and its November exhibition is no exception. Confluence of Color opens with a free First Friday reception on November 4, 2016, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the public is invited to meet and learn about some remarkably creative people. The exhibition features painters ML Coleman, Christine Debrosky and Julie Gilbert Pollard and sculpture and mixed-media artists Deanne and Byron McKeown. The Confluence of Color exhibition will be on view in uptown Sedona throughout November 20, 2016.

“Our gallery has become the hot spot to check out local art,” said Valerie Pulido, new Membership and Community Relations Coordinator at the Arts Center. “We invite everyone to join us, celebrate our creative community, attend a free demonstration, and support our 100+ gallery artists as they build the creative life of our community.”

Confluence of Color features new works by oil painter ML Coleman, inspired by the ever changing light and colors found in northern Arizona and beyond. His works are striking, alive, and highly sought after by collectors from around the country. Pastel and oil painter Christine Debrosky, another of Sedona’s finest artists, has new plein air pictures featuring her unique depiction of color, light and setting. Julie Gilbert Pollard, a highly acclaimed Arizona watercolor and oil artist, is well known for her fluid, painterly approach—always colored with her own notion of reality.

“The eye may see as a camera sees, through lens and aperture,” says Pollard, “but the mind’s eye sees an altered, imagined world, processing what it wants and hopes to see and with added benefit of our own experiences and imagination.”

The final two artists featured in Confluence of Color are Deanne and Byron McKeown. Sculptor and jewelry artist, Deanne, is known for her delightful bronze works and exquisite jewelry designs, including the extensive Cross Collection featured throughout the year in the Arts Center gallery. Her husband and fellow Kansas City Art Institute graduate, Byron McKeown, is a mixed-media artist well known for creative exquisite objects like walking sticks and knives.

“The attention to detail and the genuine craftsmanship is obvious in what these artists do,” said Pulido. “All of us at Sedona Arts Center invite the public to stop by, meet some of our community’s finest creative people, and celebrate a Confluence of Color as an extraordinary November exhibition.”

The upcoming First Friday reception at the Arts Center Gallery also features special selections from the 12th Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival which saw thirty of America’s greatest outdoor painters creating new works from October 15 through 22 of this year.

Sedona Arts Center is one of northern Arizona’s most well established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley. The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. promotes the original works of over 100 local artists, and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.

For more information about Confluence of Color, or any other opportunities at Sedona Arts Center, contact 928-282-3809 or visit SedonaArtsCenter.org.