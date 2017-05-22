Home » Featured » 52nd Annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour

Sedona AZ (May 22, 2017) – Jerome Arizona Chamber of Commerce is ready for its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 52nd Annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 20-21, 2017, for a look at some never before shown gems in the mile high town. This is the longest running home tour in Arizona.

This year’s lineup takes visitors to the industrial looking house on the curve by The Old Jerome High School. When the current owner purchased the home in the 1980s, the old foundation was still there. The original structure was a five-room motel with one bathroom to share. The original shower base is just off the studio deck near the entry. To build on undisturbed soil, the owner had to dig down 12 feet below the basement on the NE corner. This makes the northern wall 45 feet tall. The Sky Suite was completed in 2008 and is built of Rastra Block. The exterior finish is cement stucco done in the old-fashioned dash technique. The Flatiron Building in Jerome also has this finish. The intent of the architecture was to emulate the style of the commercial buildings in town and to be compatible with The High School. This building was a labor of love and was built almost completely by the owner. The building has over 6000 feet of floor space on three floors and spectacular views.

There will be plenty of parking out at the 300 level where a bus will pick you up to bring you to town for your tickets. The Tour starts with ticket sales at Spook Hall on Hull Avenue. Adults will pay $20 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3.

There will be lots of steps so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure. Large vans will transport guests to the first stop at The Clubhouse, once the hospital in Jerome. Two more stops are walking distance so prepare for some steps and a walk on The Boardwalk of Jerome. Then board a van to be driven to a home in The Gulch. Back in the van, you will be driven to the North/Dundee area for a look at three more homes, all interesting one of a kind homes. There will be live music in Spook Hall most of the day, featuring The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, Tommy Anderson, Hank Ervin and Tom Bauer.

The Tour is not handicapped accessible.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or call the chamber at 928-634-2900.