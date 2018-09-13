Home » General » $50K Warrant Issued for Prescott Arizona Man

Sedona AZ (September 13, 2018) – A $50,000 warrant has been issued for Prescott, Arizona resident Robert David Pearsall, 41, who is 5’11” and 160 pounds, balding with blond hair and green eyes.

On September 8, 2018, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a 45-year-old man at a Verde River campsite in the Drake area was approached by Pearsall who, in an unprovoked manner and without warning, struck the victim about the head, face and chest multiple times with a hardened piece of wood. The strikes caused severe swelling, lacerations and blood loss to the victim’s head and face. The blows were hard enough to break and splinter the wood used by Pearsall in the assault. Pearsall fled the scene after being confronted by witnesses.

Fading in and out of consciousness during the twenty minute ride, the victim was transported by vehicle from the campsite to Drake and State Highway 89. He was eventually airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center with serious injuries and continues treatment. The motive for the attack is unclear at this time.

A search for Pearsall is ongoing, but his whereabouts are unknown.

YCSO detectives believe Pearsall knows that he is wanted and is trying to avoid contact. If anyone has information as to Pearsall’s location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. A direct tip to Silent Witness leading to Pearsall’s arrest is eligible for a cash reward. If you see the suspect, call 911.

Citizens may contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.