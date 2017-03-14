Home » Community » 422 Locals Contacted Sex Trafficking Sting

Sedona AZ (March 14, 2017) – Plan to join the conversation about human trafficking in the Verde Valley on Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 in the evening, Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo, Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, Arizona 86351. Yavapai County law enforcement will be present to discuss what can be done to protect our children and grandchildren from traffickers.

This presentation will cover definitions and explanations of trafficking (sex and labor), important global and Arizona statistics, local police efforts to arrest “buyers”, methods used to “recruit” our kids into the trafficked life, and conclude with what concerned adults, parents and grandparents, business owners, first responders, faith-based community, educational professionals, medical personnel and all committed to protecting our families can do.

Thank you for caring deeply about our local kids; we hope to see you there.