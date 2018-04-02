Home » General » 2018 National Veterans Golden Age Games in New Mexico

Sedona AZ (April 2, 2018) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will begin accepting applications today from Veterans interested in competing in the 2018 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, August 3-8, 2018.

Veterans ages 55 and older who are eligible for VA health care benefits may complete applications online through May 2 at www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov.

“The Golden Age Games empower our nation’s senior Veterans to lead active, healthy lives,” said VA Secretary David Shulkin. “After more than a week of competition, many participants have boasted of an overall improvement to their quality of life and a rejuvenation to stay active and fit.”

Nearly 800 athletes are expected to compete in the national multi-sport competition for senior Veterans. The event encourages participants to make physical activity a central part of their lives, and supports VA’s comprehensive recreation and rehabilitation therapy programs. Competitive events include air rifle, badminton, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, blind disc golf, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, pickleball, powerwalk, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, and track and field. Exhibition events include air pistol, archery and floor ball.

The games encourage participants to continue in local senior events in their home communities, and every other year serve as a qualifying event for competition in the National Senior Games. The New Mexico VA Health Care System, which provides care for more than 59,000 Veterans throughout New Mexico and Southern Colorado, will host this year’s games.

For more information, visit www.veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov. Follow VA Adaptive Sports on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @Sports4Vets.