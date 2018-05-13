Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » 2018 is a critical year for Sedona

Sedona AZ (May 13, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear Sedona residents,

2018 is a critical year for us in the Greater Sedona Region. Those registered Voters in the Sedona City limits have the opportunity to make an important decision and positive changes. After living here twenty-five years, I think I’ve seen it all but, more importantly, I finally have an understanding of the different jurisdictions in regards to governing boards. Arizona is quite unique and the overlap and methods in which Cities and Towns are able to incorporate, who has what jurisdiction, is a maze!

In a small town like Sedona every vote counts and voting can be a game changer.

In 2014 only 2,484 City of Sedona registered voters voted on Home Rule! Special interests know this.

Special interests work at making sure they get their voting bloc promoted, marketed, and that their members vote. The special interests refer to City of Sedona voters as “Flatlanders.” Their actions ensure they remain in control, and with that control they receive taxpayer’s money for their private agendas!

In the case of Sedona, we have extremely high “special interests” involvement at City Hall – as this has paid off in millions of dollars for their enrichment.

Alternative Limitation Spending a.k.a. Home Rule is the hot ballot item for August 2018. As a long time resident, business owner and almost retiree, I did my Pros & Cons on Home Rule. In order to do that, I studied alternative spending limitations (AKA home rule) to learn how it works and what does it mean.

Looking at the benefits as a resident and business owner, for me, I found there are NO BENEFITS in allowing the city to operate under home rule. The only ones who benefit with home rule are city employees and special interest groups.

A no vote on Home Rule can provide city residents with so much more – quality, opportunity for change, and improvements.

A No Vote on home rule will give us the opportunity to slow down and analytically understand things, eliminate items that have no value. The benefits of rejecting Home Rule will improve life for all.

City employees, Tourists, Residents and Businesses will all have something to gain by rejecting home rule.

Some cool things we can achieve without Home Rule? We can reduce sales and bed taxes, reduce sewer rates, create a local economic stimulus, create transparency, and, most importantly, become innovative and build a sustainable community that we can be proud of.

Remember that City Council in Sedona has the power to raise or lower sales tax as they see fit without voter approval.

There are so many wonderful changes we can make without home rule and without any risks!

As most of you know we have a Sedona Fire District, Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District, Sedona Airport, Yavapai and Coconino County Health services, and a Sedona Library which get funded by our Property Taxes, and the City of Sedona has NO jurisdiction over them. A NO Vote on Home Rule has no effect on these existing services!

Here are a few items a no-vote on Alternative Limitation Spending or Home Rule can provide us:

Sometimes less is more.

Now is the time to bring back small town charm make Sedona more than a tourist trap or money pit.

Our chance is by rejecting home rule. The city needs voter approval which would allow no controls & no limits on government spending.

Please tell your neighbors to vote. Please vote No on Home Rule.

Factual based website links that may be helpful are:

http://www.sedonacity.com/Home-Rule-Information.htm

http://www.sedonacity.com/Understanding%20Homerule.htm

Remember a NO vote on Home Rule benefits you the Sedona resident and not city government special interests! VOTE NO on August 28, 2018 Alternative Limitation Spending and YOU will benefit because:

Reduces Traffic

Saves Millions of Dollars being paid to Special Interests (like Chamber of Commerce)

Stops City encroachment into our Neighborhoods (Via City Traffic Plan)

Stops City Government overreach

Creates a Local Economic Stimulus

Reduces Sales Tax

Reduces Bed Taxes

Reduces Waste Water Fees

Reduces Fees, licenses, sewer hooks ups and cost of living

Enables Affordable Housing

Cuts Government Waste

Eliminates Draconian & Archaic Laws (Over Regulations)

Creates Innovative, cost savings and no cost programs for the community

Builds Community

Creates clear Policies & Procedures at City Hall

Builds Residential Quality of life

Builds Quality of Stay -Tourists

Reduces City Council Workloads

Targets City’s products and services

Creates new and innovative ways to run the government (stop the Sedona Syndrome – “that’s the way we do it in Sedona”

Creates a level playing field for all (Residents, Businesses, Workers)

Reduces City Debt ($33 million) & Builds up reserves.

Remember the City Council in Sedona has the power to raise or lower sales tax as they see fit without your approval! Quality of life matters! This is YOUR Sedona moment! Vote and VOTE NO.

Donna Joy Varney

25 year Sedona Resident & Businss Owner

Sedona AZ