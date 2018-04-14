Home » General » 200 Million Eggs Recalled

S edona AZ (April 14, 2018) – More than 200 million eggs are being recalled over fears of salmonella.

Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, has issued a voluntary recall of its eggs due to possible contamination with the bacteria.

The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, N.C., and reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

They were sold under the brand names Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview and Great Value; and at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, twenty two illnesses have been reported to date.

The egg recall is the largest in the United States since 2010, according to Food Safety News.

The recall involves eggs with the plant number P-105, with the Julian date range of 011 through 012 printed on either side of the carton or package.

Salmonella can cause serious and even deadly infections in children or elderly adults. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.