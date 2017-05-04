Home » Business » 15th Annual Sedona Cleanup Event

Sedona AZ (May 4, 2017) – The Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service are joining together to offer Sedona area residents the opportunity to dispose of yard waste and combustible vegetation. SFD Fire Station #4 at 391 Forest Road in uptown Sedona will be accepting yard waste Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 19 – 21, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Participation is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.

SFD Fire Marshal Jon Davis reminds everyone that fire restrictions are just around the corner – are you prepared? Now is the time for your property to be cleared of weeds, leaves, and dead brush.

Protecting your home from a wildfire starts with you. Creating a defensible space within thirty feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of a wildfire. Don’t have 30 feet? Then, start with the first ten feet around your home. Tall dry grasses provide a path for fire that can lead directly to your house. Removing dry grasses, leaves, and pine needles from your roof and gutters and excess growth, dead leaves and branches from your yard will decrease flammability potential. Pruning tree limbs so the lowest is between 6’-10’ from the ground will reduce “ladder fuels.”

Yard debris including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks), as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this SFD and USFS event. In an effort to reduce the spread of noxious weeds, all leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged.

Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses, and other household waste will not be accepted.

If you miss this event, the City of Sedona will offer a similar clean-up on May 22 – May 26, 2017, from 7:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon at the City Maintenance Yard, 2070 Contractors Road, west Sedona. For more information, visit the city website.

Visit www.sedonafire.org or www.firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire. SFD residents may call 928-204-8926 for more information and or to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.