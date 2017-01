Poco Diablo McGuire gives a Four Paws Up view of how to drive safely with furry pals in his new article as the Sedona Eye Pet Columnist. Welcome, Poco! Sedona AZ (January 5, 2017) – While driving under the influence was once the major focus of safety on the road, distracted driving of all kinds has gained national attention in recent years. Texting and driving has proven to be the latest serious...